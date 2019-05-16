Dozens of cars parked at one of Dallas Love Field's parking garages were flooded Wednesday morning after heavy overnight thunderstorms (Published Thursday, April 25, 2019)

A portion of the Dallas Love Field parking garage where dozens of vehicles were submerged under floodwaters last month will remain closed indefinitely.

A City of Dallas spokesman confirmed about 100 parking spots on the lowest levels of Parking Garage A will remain unavailable. It's not clear when the affected area will be reopened.

The spokesman said there is plenty of parking available across the airport's three garages.

Love Field made national headlines after the intense April storm dumped torrential rain on the airport. The city said a storm drain had backed up, which caused water to fill the lowest portion of the garage.

The Dallas Morning News reported a recent city council briefing said it would cost about $127 million to upgrade the airport's drainage system.