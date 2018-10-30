Love Dogs? Apply for This 'Pupternship' In DFW

Mutts Canine Cantina, which functions as bar-restaurant and dog park, just announced it's hiring for a fall and winter "pupternship." (Tuesday, October 30, 2018)

What to Know Get paid to play with dogs, no joke!

Mutts Canine Cantina is hiring for one person to be their "puptern" for the fall and winter months, paying $100 bucks an hour.

To apply, make a public post on your Instagram account about why you'd be a good fit and tag @MUTTSCantina and hashtag #MUTTSpuptern.

If you ever wished you could just skip out on that 9-to-5 job and go straight to the dog park with your four-legged best friend instead, you may be in luck.

The company has a location in Dallas and recently expanded to Fort Worth.

If you love playing with dogs, this may be just the spot for you to spend your day.

This new "puptern" could work up to four hours per week and be paid $100 an hour -- all to hang out with dogs and welcome the park members.

If you want to apply, Mutts said applicants should post a "fun and engaging photo or video on their personal Instagram account that explains why they would be the best Puptern." Applicants must also tag @MUTTSCantina and use the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern, your profile also needs to be set to public.

Dog lovers have until November 12th to apply!