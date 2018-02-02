Loud Boom Shakes Homes, Rattles Nerves in Ellis County

A loud boom that rattled homes and shook nerves Friday evening in Ellis County came from an asphalt plant, Ennis police say. (Published Friday, Feb. 2, 2018)

A loud boom that rattled homes and shook nerves Friday evening in Ellis County originated at an asphalt plant, where a storage tank burst a valve, Ennis police say.

At about 7:30 p.m. reports began surfacing on social media of a possible explosion in Ennis that could be felt several miles away.

Mayor Angeline Juenemann posted an update to her Facebook page, saying that an asphalt rail container at the U.S. Polyco plant "blew its top causing the loud boom."

Ennis police confirmed the account soon after, adding that there were no environmental issues or injuries.

A Dumpster fire caused by the tank explosion was under control late Friday, officials said.



The plant is located along Interstate 45 on the south side of Ennis, about 40 miles south of Dallas.

