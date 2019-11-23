Shoppers ran for the exits and several stores were put on lockdown after some people heard what they thought were gunshots at Town East Mall in Mesquite Saturday, police say.

Mesquite police said the sound actually emanated from a loud altercation on the mall's upper level around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

Officers who responded to the mall did not find any evidence of gunfire, such as gunshot victims or bullet holes in walls, police said.

Police said they believed the noise came from people throwing chairs on the upper level, which caused an echo that sounded like gunshots.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.