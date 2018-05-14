North Texan Wins $1 Million on Scratch Off Ticket - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texan Wins $1 Million on Scratch Off Ticket

The person who won elected to remain anonymous

Published 2 hours ago

    Texas Lottery Commission

    A North Texas resident is $1 million richer following the purchase of a winning lottery ticket, the Texas Lottery Commission announced Monday.

    A person from Rowlett, who elected to remain anonymous, won the seven-figure prize in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game called $100 Million Texas Riches.

    La Victoria Carnicera, in the 2300 block of E. Interstate 30 in Rockwall, sold the winning ticket and is eligible for a retailer bonus of $10,000.

    The payout was the fourth of 10 prizes worth $1 million in the $100 Million Texas Riches game, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

    Officials said participants have better than four-to-one odds of winning a prize in the game, including "break-even prizes."

