North Texan Wins $1 Million on Scratch Off Ticket

A North Texas resident is $1 million richer following the purchase of a winning lottery ticket, the Texas Lottery Commission announced Monday.

A person from Rowlett, who elected to remain anonymous, won the seven-figure prize in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game called $100 Million Texas Riches.

La Victoria Carnicera, in the 2300 block of E. Interstate 30 in Rockwall, sold the winning ticket and is eligible for a retailer bonus of $10,000.

The payout was the fourth of 10 prizes worth $1 million in the $100 Million Texas Riches game, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

Officials said participants have better than four-to-one odds of winning a prize in the game, including "break-even prizes."