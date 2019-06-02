Looking Back on a Wet and Active May - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Looking Back on a Wet and Active May

In May, 14 days recorded at least a trace of rain

By Brian James

Published 27 minutes ago

    May 2019 will go down in the books as a wet month with more than 8 inches of rain falling at DFW Airport. The total of 8.15" is the 16th-wettest May ever recorded at the DFW observation point and 3.25" above what we would see in a typical May. Fourteen days reported at least a trace of rain.

    The additional cloud cover also helped to keep temperatures down. We finished the month half a degree below average. We had three days where the high made it to 90 degrees. We also had one day, May 10, where the high only managed to reach 57 degrees.

    We had a few bouts of severe weather through the month of May, but the most damaging and memorable was the outbreak that occurred on May 29. Eleven tornadoes caused a lot of damage in several locations around North Texas. The two strongest tornadoes -- both rated EF-2 with winds speeds estimated near 120 mph -- took place in southern Kaufman and southwestern Van Zandt counties.

    Photo credit: National Weather Service

    So far for the year, 18 tornadoes have taken place in the area. Van Zandt County leads the way with five total tornadoes so far.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

    The wet weather has already continued in the first couple days of June. So we're not transitioning to the dry, hot summer weather pattern just yet.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

