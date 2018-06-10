Dennis Smith Jr. made the NBA All-Rookie team. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs talks about Smith’s season and why the Mavericks have another chance to make a big splash in the draft. (Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018)

The NBA Draft is just 10 days away and for most teams that means putting last season behind them.

After all, it seems everyone could use some help catching up to the Golden State Warriors.

Dennis Smith Jr., the Dallas Mavericks' first top-10 pick in almost two decades, showed this season how the draft can lay the foundation for a better future. Smith earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors after finishing top five in scoring and assists for rookies - Smith also finished 11th in rebounding.

In the upcoming draft, the Mavericks are expected to target a front court player to pair with Smith's elite athleticism and combo guard ability - though rumors of trading the pick have emerged.

Assuming the Mavs keep the pick, Smith and his running-mate will be learning from NBA champions Dirk Nowitzki, Harrison Barnes and a likely future Hall of Fame coach, in Rick Carlisle.

But only time will tell.

Until then, enjoy these highlights of the Dallas Mavericks most recent lottery pick, along with the rest of the 2017-2018 NBA All-Rookie Second Team, as you gear up for the NBA draft (skip to the "2:40 mark for the good stuff):



And, if that's not enough, you can watch highlights of the All-Rookie First Team:



Fun Fact: Smith likely would have been a first-team selection if it only included first-year players. But that discussion is for another day, just ask the NBPA Rookie of the Year, Donovan Mitchell:

