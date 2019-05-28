Longhorns on the Loose in Fort Worth Neighborhood

On Saturday, cattle took over the West Fork Ranch neighborhood in Fort Worth.

Most of the streets in the West Fork Ranch neighborhood of Fort Worth are named for breeds of cattle -- like Holstein, Red Brangus, Gelbray and Senepol.

On Saturday, cattle took over the neighborhood off Basswood Blvd. west of Interstate 35W.

The cattle, some look like longhorns, escaped their enclosure and roamed free.

A Ring doorbell camera caught one of the bovine hanging out near one home's front door and stepping in the flowerbed.

NBC 5 viewer Stefanie alerted us to the incident.

"Our neighborhood Facebook page was flooded with photos of cows on front laws and eating flowers," she said.

She said the cows escaped once at around 3:30 a.m. and again around 5 p.m.

"I don't think they wanted to leave," said Stefanie.

In one photo, a Fort Worth police officer could be seen near one of the big bovines in the front yard.

Chalk this up to an "only in Texas" moment for the North Fort Worth neighborhood.

