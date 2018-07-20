Lone Star Park Cancels Weekend Live Races Due to Heat

Lone Star Park has canceled live races due to the extreme heat in North Texas.

In a statement on Twitter, Lone Star Park said after meeting with the State Veterinarian, the races were canceled for the safety and welfare of the horses and jockeys.

The races on Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon have all been canceled.

Sunday was set to be the final race of the season, meaning Thursday nights races were the final of the season.



Anyone who had tickets to Saturday or Sunday's races can call 972-263-RACE for refund information. Park officials tell NBC 5 that everyone who purchased a ticket will get a full refund.



