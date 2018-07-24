Lockheed Martin to Hire 400 in Fort Worth, Announces Hiring Event - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Lockheed Martin to Hire 400 in Fort Worth, Announces Hiring Event

By Larry Collins

Published 56 minutes ago

    U.S. Air Force
    F-35 Lightning II

    Lockheed Martin has announced it will now add 400 jobs to its Fort Worth facility for the F-35 program.

    This hiring increase comes after the company already hired more than 1,800 new employees to support production in the growing F-35 aircraft program.

    Lockheed Martin plans on hosting a hiring event July 30. They're searching for employees with expertise in the following areas: avionics technicians, milling machinist, low observable coaters, structural assemblers, aircraft mechanics, field and service mechanics and electrical assemblers.

    The F-35 was featured in the White House's "Made in America Product Showcase" Monday afternoon.

    You can find hiring event information HERE.

