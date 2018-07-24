Lockheed Martin has announced it will now add 400 jobs to its Fort Worth facility for the F-35 program.
This hiring increase comes after the company already hired more than 1,800 new employees to support production in the growing F-35 aircraft program.
Lockheed Martin plans on hosting a hiring event July 30. They're searching for employees with expertise in the following areas: avionics technicians, milling machinist, low observable coaters, structural assemblers, aircraft mechanics, field and service mechanics and electrical assemblers.
The F-35 was featured in the White House's "Made in America Product Showcase" Monday afternoon.
