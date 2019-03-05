In the wake of the death of actor Luke Perry, NBC 5 turned to a local Stroke Neurologist to get more insight on strokes and who is at risk for them. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Perry was slightly young for a stroke victim, considering that 66 percent of those who suffer from such an attack are 65 or older. (Published 32 minutes ago)

Neurologist Explains Causes of Stroke and Who's at Risk

In the wake of the death of actor Luke Perry, NBC 5 turned to a local Stroke Neurologist to get more insight on strokes and who is at risk for them.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Perry was slightly young for a stroke victim, considering that 66 percent of those who suffer from such an attack are 65 or older.

However, the organization said strokes are on the rise for people between the ages of 25 to 44.

Doctor Samir Shah with Neurology Consultants of Dallas said he sees patients of all adult ages.

"I myself only treat adults, so I see patients over the age of 18," Shah said. "Just this week I saw a 39-year-old patient with a stroke. So, it does occur.

The cause of a stroke can include high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, smoking, and drug use.

"Of course, most patients are going to be in their 60s, 70s, or 80s. But young strokes do occur," Shah said.

Shah said the acronym "FAST" can help spot the warning signs of stroke:

F for facial droop

A for arms drooping or limps weakening

S for speech slurring or difficulty speaking

T for time

Time is important, said Shah, and if you experience signs of a stroke or an actual stroke, get to a hospital as soon as possible.

