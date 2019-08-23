'Clear the Shelters' Mission Continues; Special Show Tonight

Clear the Shelters was inarguably a success – more than 7,500 animals were adopted from 67 participating shelters in North Texas, and more than 93,000 animals were adopted from participating shelters across the country. (Published 2 hours ago)

Clear the Shelters was inarguably a success — more than 7,500 animals were adopted from 67 participating shelters in North Texas, and more than 140,000 animals were adopted from participating shelters across the country.

But what has happened at those shelters since last Saturday is proof that the bigger mission — finding forever homes for rescue animals — is more of a marathon than a sprint.

For example, 674 animals have been brought into the Dallas Animal Services shelter in the five days since the Clear the Shelters event, according to an organization spokesperson. The shelter has maintained an 89% live-release rate this week, which is 1% off its target rate.

To help keep the campaign momentum alive is a 30-minute special program recapping the adoption efforts made across the U.S. The show, hosted by Grammy award-winning artist and "The Voice" coach Kelly Clarkson, airs on NBC 5 at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

