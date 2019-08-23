'Clear the Shelters' Mission Continues; Special Show Tonight

'Clear the Shelters' Mission Continues as North Texas Shelters Refill - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters

Finding Forever Homes Across the Country

'Clear the Shelters' Mission Continues as North Texas Shelters Refill

More than 100 animals a day, on average, are surrendered to Dallas Animal Services

By Ben Russell

Published 2 hours ago

    Clear the Shelters was inarguably a success — more than 7,500 animals were adopted from 67 participating shelters in North Texas, and more than 140,000 animals were adopted from participating shelters across the country.

    But what has happened at those shelters since last Saturday is proof that the bigger mission — finding forever homes for rescue animals — is more of a marathon than a sprint.

    For example, 674 animals have been brought into the Dallas Animal Services shelter in the five days since the Clear the Shelters event, according to an organization spokesperson. The shelter has maintained an 89% live-release rate this week, which is 1% off its target rate.

    To help keep the campaign momentum alive is a 30-minute special program recapping the adoption efforts made across the U.S. The show, hosted by Grammy award-winning artist and "The Voice" coach Kelly Clarkson, airs on NBC 5 at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

    Rescued Pets Have Heartwarming Reaction to Being Adopted

    [NATL] Rescued Pets Have Heartwarming Reaction to Being Adopted

    Across the country thousands of animals are finding forever homes. Watch some of these lucky pets as they meet their new families for the very first time.  

    (Published Monday, Aug. 19, 2019)

