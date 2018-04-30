Local Salon Donates Talent, Time to Child Cancer Patients

A local nonprofit celebrated something sweet this weekend.
The nonprofit Children's Cancer Fund gala Saturday night celebrated 30 sweet years of working to cure children's cancer.
The brave children fighting cancer were the stars of the show.
The team from Salon Pompeo made sure the patients from Children's Medical Center looked their best.
Twenty two kids got the royal treatment from hair to makeup to nails before they walked the runway to a sold-out crowd at the Dallas Hyatt Regency.
Lesley Armstrong says the salon gets such joy out of helping these children have a memorable night.