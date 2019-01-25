Local Roofer Sentenced to Prison after NBC 5 Responds Investigation

Patrick Will Jenkins of SOS Roofing and Construction has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for conning homeowners. This comes after a series of NBC 5 Responds reports by Samantha Chatman, Friday, January 25, 2019.

We first learned about Patrick Will Jenkins and his roofing company (SOS Roofing and Construction) in 2017.

Tarrant County prosecutors compiled the cases of 41 victims who paid Jenkins to have their roofs repaired, but he never even started the jobs.

As a result, Jenkins was arrested and recently plead guilty to theft.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison and will have to pay $230,000 in restitution.

The Tarrant County DA's office said in part:

"We have made it a priority to put white collar criminals on notice in Tarrant County - we will not tolerate scammers preying on our residents... By raising awareness through your coverage, more victims learned of the investigation and came forward, which assisted in establishing the pattern of criminal activity.”

NBC 5 reached out to Jenkins' attorney, but so far has not heard back.