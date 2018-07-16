Local Humane Society Has No A/C; Needs Box Fans - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Humane Society Has No A/C; Needs Box Fans

By Holley Ford

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    With the intense heat expected this week, it's especially dangerous to be exposed to it too long.

    The Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake in Tool, Texas doesn't have air conditioning. They're in desperate need of some box fans to keep their shelter pets a bit cooler.

    The facility is a non-profit organization serving both Kaufman and Henderson counties. They take in approximately 2,500 animals a year, according to their Facebook page.

    Anyone interested in donating box fans, please call 903-432-3422 or email info@hsccl.org.

      

