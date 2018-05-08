Local Districts Call on Lawmakers To Close Achievement Gap

Four local superintendents are asking state lawmakers for more funding when it comes to helping students who are economically disadvantaged. That plea came in a letter this week signed by leaders of Fort Worth, Plano, Richardson and Dallas Independent School Districts. (Published 55 minutes ago)

Four local superintendents are asking state lawmakers for more funding when it comes to helping students who are economically disadvantaged. That plea came in a letter this week signed by leaders of Fort Worth, Plano, Richardson and Dallas Independent School Districts.

At Dallas ISD’s Dan D. Rogers Elementary, it’s an issue they see every day. Principal Lisa Lovato said they’ve used grants, donations and volunteer hours to create programs that have helped take their low socioeconomic student population from 92-percent to 76-percent.

In addition to focusing on assessments and test scores, Lovato said they’ve made strides thanks to an after school program for at risk students with low reading proficiency's and providing basic needs like food, uniforms and supplies for those who need it so that students can focus on learning.

“They are the priority. That’s where our funding goes. The majority of resources I can get donated, but I need to be able to pay my teachers for their time,” said Lovato.

