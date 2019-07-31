Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show placed third in the 2019 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice contest.

This is the second year in-a-row when the air show has placed in the top three for "Best Air Show."

A panel of experts and 10Best editors chose the first 20 nominees. Popular vote determined the top 10 winners, according to the 10 Best website.

"We can't thank our fans and everyone who participated in the contest enough for their continued support," said Alliance Air Productions Manager Christina Carey.

The community event, located at Fort Worth Alliance Airport, usually attracts over 120,000 people each year. Founded in 1993, it is one of the longest running civilian air shows in the nation.

Alliance Air Productions, the organization that produces the air show, has donated $700,000 to over 60 nonprofit organizations since 2006, according to their website.

The 2019 show will occur Oct. 19-20 at the Fort Worth Alliance Airport. The air show will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, stunt pilots, interactive exhibits and more.

Visit their website for more information.