Live video from NBC 5's Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above.



Texas Sky Ranger is out surveying North Texas for storm damage after severe weather moved across the area Wednesday afternoon.

Behind the Scenes with the NBC 5 Storm Fleet

In addition to our exclusive S-Band radar, NBC 5’s team of Weather Experts uses the Texas Storm Fleet (Texas Thunder Truck, Texas Lightning Truck, Texas Sky Ranger, Weather-1 and Weather-2, StormRanger) to provide up-to-the-minute weather information on TV, the NBCDFW App, mobile website and the station’s social media channels @NBCDFW on Twitter and Facebook.com/NBCDFW).