Live Video From NBC 5's Texas Sky Ranger - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WEATHER ALERT
severe tstorm watch 052919
Tornado Watch Until 8P
Click here for live coverage
logo_dfw_2x
Texas Storm Fleet

Texas Storm Fleet

Texas Storm Fleet

Live Video From NBC 5's Texas Sky Ranger

Published 14 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

Live Video from NBCDFW.com

Live video from NBC 5's Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above.

Texas Sky Ranger is out surveying North Texas for storm damage after severe weather moved across the area Wednesday afternoon.

Behind the Scenes with the NBC 5 Storm FleetBehind the Scenes with the NBC 5 Storm Fleet

In addition to our exclusive S-Band radar, NBC 5’s team of Weather Experts uses the Texas Storm Fleet (Texas Thunder Truck, Texas Lightning Truck, Texas Sky Ranger, Weather-1 and Weather-2, StormRanger) to provide up-to-the-minute weather information on TV, the NBCDFW App, mobile website and the station’s social media channels @NBCDFW on Twitter and Facebook.com/NBCDFW).

 

Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

  • Download the App

    Available for IOS and Android

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices