Live: Storms Pushing Into North Texas

Weakening thunderstorms will move southward into North Texas from Oklahoma this afternoon -- especially north and east of DFW.

Severe storms are not expected, but a few spots could see brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

Outside of that, we will be hot and humid going into the holiday weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonably hot temperatures.

Before the Storm

Flight Delays

As of 1:45 p.m., Love Field is currently experiencing departure delays of 30-45 minutes; inbound flights that have not yet departed are being held at their origin. At Dallas-Fort Worth International, inbound delays are at an average of 80 minutes and departure delays are between 15 and 30 minutes.

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower. We have six other live cameras that can be seen here.

Tornado and Hail Safety

Stay Safe During a Hail Storm At Home? Head indoors immediately

If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.

Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls. Outdoors? Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.

If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have. Driving? Stay inside your vehicle.

Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.

Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.

If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

