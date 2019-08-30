Live: Storms Pushing Into North Texas

Weakening thunderstorms will move southward into North Texas from Oklahoma this afternoon -- especially north and east of DFW.
Severe storms are not expected, but a few spots could see brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.
Outside of that, we will be hot and humid going into the holiday weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonably hot temperatures.
As of 1:45 p.m., Love Field is currently experiencing departure delays of 30-45 minutes; inbound flights that have not yet departed are being held at their origin. At Dallas-Fort Worth International, inbound delays are at an average of 80 minutes and departure delays are between 15 and 30 minutes.
