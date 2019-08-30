Live: Storms Pushing Into North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Live: Storms Pushing Into North Texas

Drivers urged to "turn around, don't drown" when encountering flooded roads

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live Video from NBCDFW.com

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

    Weakening thunderstorms will move southward into North Texas from Oklahoma this afternoon -- especially north and east of DFW.

    Severe storms are not expected, but a few spots could see brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

    Outside of that, we will be hot and humid going into the holiday weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonably hot temperatures.

    Before the Storm
    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Interactive Radar

    Flight Delays

    As of 1:45 p.m., Love Field is currently experiencing departure delays of 30-45 minutes; inbound flights that have not yet departed are being held at their origin. At Dallas-Fort Worth International, inbound delays are at an average of 80 minutes and departure delays are between 15 and 30 minutes.

    Live Cams

    Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower. We have six other live cameras that can be seen here.

    Tornado and Hail Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

    Maps & Radars

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices