Lingering Cold? It Could Be Winter Allergies

Allergies are possible all year round in North Texas.

When we think of allergies, we think spring, plants blooming and new growth. Despite the recent hard freezes, there are still some allergens that could be causing you irritation. That lingering cold you have been battling could be allergies.

The main pollens this time of year are weeds. Ragweed, sagebrush, marsh elder, pig weed, Russian thistle and lambs quarter are the main culprits.

When the temperature drops we spend more time indoors. A few days this week it was too cold to go outside! Lows were in the 20s and highs in the 30 and 40s. All that extra time inside could be why you are sniffling and sneezing. Dust mites, fungus/ mold and pet dander are common allergens in your home.

