The lineup for Arlington's 2019 music and comedy festival was released Wednesday. Tickets are now on sale for the event which takes place May 10 to 12 at AT&T Stadium.
KAABOO performers include: The Killers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Little Big Town, Sting, Flo Rida, The Avett Brothers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Pitbull, Counting Crows, Alanis Morissette, Ludacris, The Black Eyed Peas and more.
Here's the full list:
The Killers
Kid Rock
Sting
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Little Big Town
The Avett Brothers
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Pitbull
Counting Crows
Alanis Morissette
The Black Eyed Peas
Ludacris
Flo Rida
Garbage
Blue October
Collective Soul
Bush
The B-52s
Andy Grammer
Rick Springfield
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Violent Femmes
Eric Burdon & The Animals
X
Jon Anderson (of Yes)
Old 97’s
The English Beat
Los Lonely Boys
The Band Camino
Larkin Poe
American Aquarium
Israel Nash
Your Smith
The Dip
Acid Dad
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
Mamafesta
COMEDY
Dennis Miller
Brad Garrett
Demetri Martin
Garfunkel and Oates
Whitney Cummings
Nate Bargatze
Jim Breuer
Rory Scovel
Heather McDonald
Orny Adams
Chad Daniels
Fortune Feimster
Kate Willett
Billy Wayne Davis
Chris “CP” Powell
MK Paulsen
BASK DJ Performances
Cash Cash
Chantel Jeffries
Chromeo (DJ set)
Cheat Codes
CVBZ
Kap Slap
Le Youth
Matoma
Mix Master Mike
Paul Oakenfold
The Him