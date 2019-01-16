Lineup Revealed for Arlington Comedy and Music Festival KAABOO - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Lineup Revealed for Arlington Comedy and Music Festival KAABOO

Published 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Under the Tucson Sun
    NBC 5 News

    The lineup for Arlington's 2019 music and comedy festival was released Wednesday. Tickets are now on sale for the event which takes place May 10 to 12 at AT&T Stadium.

    KAABOO performers include: The Killers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Little Big Town, Sting, Flo Rida, The Avett Brothers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Pitbull, Counting Crows, Alanis Morissette, Ludacris, The Black Eyed Peas and more.

    Here's the full list:

    The Killers

    Kid Rock

    Sting

    Lynyrd Skynyrd

    Little Big Town

    The Avett Brothers

    Ms. Lauryn Hill

    Pitbull

    Counting Crows

    Alanis Morissette

    The Black Eyed Peas

    Ludacris

    Flo Rida

    Garbage

    Blue October

    Collective Soul

    Bush

    The B-52s

    Andy Grammer

    Rick Springfield

    Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

    St. Paul & The Broken Bones

    Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

    Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

    Violent Femmes

    Eric Burdon & The Animals

    X

    Jon Anderson (of Yes)

    Old 97’s

    The English Beat

    Los Lonely Boys

    The Band Camino

    Larkin Poe

    American Aquarium

    Israel Nash

    Your Smith

    The Dip

    Acid Dad

    Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

    Mamafesta

    COMEDY

    Dennis Miller

    Brad Garrett

    Demetri Martin

    Garfunkel and Oates

    Whitney Cummings

    Nate Bargatze

    Jim Breuer

    Rory Scovel

    Heather McDonald

    Orny Adams

    Chad Daniels

    Fortune Feimster

    Kate Willett

    Billy Wayne Davis

    Chris “CP” Powell

    MK Paulsen

    BASK DJ Performances

    Cash Cash

    Chantel Jeffries

    Chromeo (DJ set)

    Cheat Codes

    CVBZ

    Kap Slap

    Le Youth

    Matoma

    Mix Master Mike

    Paul Oakenfold

    The Him

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices