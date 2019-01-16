The lineup for Arlington's 2019 music and comedy festival was released Wednesday. Tickets are now on sale for the event which takes place May 10 to 12 at AT&T Stadium.

KAABOO performers include: The Killers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Little Big Town, Sting, Flo Rida, The Avett Brothers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Pitbull, Counting Crows, Alanis Morissette, Ludacris, The Black Eyed Peas and more.

Here's the full list:

The Killers

Kid Rock

Sting

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Little Big Town

The Avett Brothers

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Pitbull

Counting Crows

Alanis Morissette

The Black Eyed Peas

Ludacris

Flo Rida

Garbage

Blue October

Collective Soul

Bush

The B-52s

Andy Grammer

Rick Springfield

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Violent Femmes

Eric Burdon & The Animals

X

Jon Anderson (of Yes)

Old 97’s

The English Beat

Los Lonely Boys

The Band Camino

Larkin Poe

American Aquarium

Israel Nash

Your Smith

The Dip

Acid Dad

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

Mamafesta

COMEDY

Dennis Miller

Brad Garrett

Demetri Martin

Garfunkel and Oates

Whitney Cummings

Nate Bargatze

Jim Breuer

Rory Scovel

Heather McDonald

Orny Adams

Chad Daniels

Fortune Feimster

Kate Willett

Billy Wayne Davis

Chris “CP” Powell

MK Paulsen

BASK DJ Performances

Cash Cash

Chantel Jeffries

Chromeo (DJ set)

Cheat Codes

CVBZ

Kap Slap

Le Youth

Matoma

Mix Master Mike

Paul Oakenfold

The Him