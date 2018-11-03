A fast-moving upper-level storm system and associated cold front will zip across North Texas tonight with a line of rain and thunderstorms along the front. The storms won't last long, but will be capable of frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty winds.

We're back to sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the upper 60s, but we will quickly bounce back up to near 80 degrees on Monday. That's before another cold front moves across the area Monday night.

The chance for rain goes back up for Wednesday and Thursday before another (and stronger) cold front arrives Thursday night.

