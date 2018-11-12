Lime Issues Scooter Recall After Reports Some Break Mid-Ride

Electric Scooter Company Lime has issued a global recall after reports some of their scooters were breaking apart mid-ride.

According to Lime, the affected scooters were manufactured by Chinese company Okai.

In a statement, the company said in part, "Safety is Lime's highest priority and as a precaution we are immediately decommissioning all Okai scooters in the global fleet. The vast majority of Lime's fleet is manufactured by other companies and decommissioned Okai scooters are being replaced with newer, more advanced scooters considered best in class for safety."

It's unclear if or how many potentially defective Lime scooters are in North Texas. The company has said it doesn't anticipate any service disruptions as scooters are replaced.

The city of Plano approved a new permitting process to allow electric rental scooters at a city council meeting Monday night. Plano's director of special projects, Peter Braster, said the technology on the scooters is helpful during recalls, allowing the scooters to be quickly replaced.

"They can just shut those scooters down and not be operated, if you can start it up with your app, you are pretty sure that's a good scooter to go," Braster said.