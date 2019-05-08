Lightning May be to Blame for Keller House Fire

Lightning may be to blame for a fire inside a home in Keller Wednesday morning, firefighters say. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Lightning Likely the Cause of a House Fire in Keller Wednesday Morning

Lightning may be to blame for a fire inside a home in Keller Wednesday morning, firefighters say.

The fire was reported at about 5 a.m. in the 1600 block of Crestwood Trail, just as strong thunderstorms were rolling through the region.

At one point Keller firefighters were forced to escape the burning 2-story home because there were fears the roof could collapse. The mayday call was answered by firefighters from Southlake, Colleyville, Grapevine, Fort Worth, Haltom City, Hurst, Bedford, Westlake and others.

No injuries have been reported.

A fire official said firefighters will determine an official cause of the fire once investigators examine the damage.

NBC 5's Tim Ciesco contributed to this report.