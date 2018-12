Arlington firefighters responded to a 1-alarm house fire in the 6200 block of Vista Wood in west Arlington Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday, December 26, 2018.

Arlington firefighters responded to a 1-alarm house fire in the 6200 block of Vista Wood in west Arlington Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was quickly contained to a second floor bedroom and no injuries were reported.

The initial cause of the fire indicated it was started by a lightning strike.