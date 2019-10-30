Lightning Blasts Crater Into Fort Worth Parking Lot

No one was hurt when a lightning bolt blasted a crater into a Fort Worth parking lot Wednesday morning, authorities say. (Published Oct. 30, 2019)

The Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted lightning struck near a Chevron gas station at the intersection of Shadydell Drive and Boat Club Road before sunrise.

Pictures and video posted to social media showed chunks of concrete tossed across the parking lot and a large hole blocked off by yellow caution tape.

The damage was done as heavy thunderstorms swept across the Dallas-Fort Worth region. A Freeze Watch will be in effect Wednesday night through Thursday morning.