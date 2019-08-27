Lightning is likely to blame for a Tuesday morning house fire at a home in northwest Fort Worth.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at a home along Landing Way, in a subdivision located near the southeast corner of Eagle Mountain Lake.

As a strong storm was passing through the area, the homeowner heard a loud bang coming from the roof, according to Mike Drivdahl, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Fire Department. The homeowner escaped without injury.

The fire quickly spread through much of the roof of the home, causing extensive damage, according to Drivdahl.

"After several minutes of interior fire attack, command pulled crews out of the home due to the amount of fire and structural damage," fire officials said.

An official fire department investigation will determine the cause of the fire, Drivdahl said, but considering the storm, the homeowner's account and the location of the fire, lightning is strongly suspected to be to blame.