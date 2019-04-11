Lifesaving Kits Distributed to All Troopers Across the State

The Texas Department of Public Safety began deploying NARCAN kits to all Texas troopers today.

According to DPS, along with tactical emergency training, troopers will be provided an additional lifesaving tool.

NARCAN kits can help reverse a known or suspected opioid overdose.

In 2018, troopers seized 94.5 pounds of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 80-100 times stronger than morphine, according to DPS.

"The state of Texas is committed to fighting the opioid epidemic and protecting the men and women of law enforcement who risk exposure to these potentially lethal substances," said Governor Greg Abbott. "These NARCAN kits, along with the tactical training, are lifesaving resources that will help our law enforcement officers respond to opioid overdoses and save lives. I thank the Department of Public Safety and all Texas State Troopers for their tireless work to keep Texans safe."

According to DPS, a small percentage of troopers were already given NARCAN kits but Thursday, April 11, marks the day every DPS trooper across the state will be provided with these kits.

"Just last week, the first administration of NARCAN by a Texas Trooper occurred in Hidalgo County. On April 4, a DPS Trooper encountered an individual on the side of the road who had overdosed on opioids. His family was attempting to transport him to a local hospital. Through decisive action, the Trooper utilized his tactical emergency training to administer NARCAN, which ultimately saved this individual's life," said DPS Director Steven McCraw. "By providing every Trooper with a NARCAN kit, we are giving them another tool to save lives as they serve and protect their communities."