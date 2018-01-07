Life Time Fitness recently announced that national cable network news channels will be removed from the television sets inside their gyms.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Life Time says the change resulted from significant member feedback that was received over time.

The go on to emphasize their commitment to providing a family oriented environment as well as an environment free of negative or politically charged content.

You can read the entire statement below.





Lifetime has nine different locations in North Texas, including Fort Worth, Colleyville, Mansfield, Flower Mound, Allen, Plano, Addision, Garland & Dallas.

