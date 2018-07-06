Lewisville to Break Ground on $46 Million Rec Center

Lewisville is getting a new multi-generational recreation center. But construction will force the closure of two popular gathering spots in the North Texas city, Friday, July 5, 2018.

Later this month, Lewisville will break ground on a new, state-of-the-art multigenerational recreation center. But to do so, it means a current rec center and a senior center in the North Texas city will close.

“Thrive is a 87,000 square foot facility which will be built where the Senior Activity Center and Memorial Park Recreational Center now sit. It will include gyms, an aquatic center and water slides – along with a library, meeting spaces and other amenities.

“This is one of those places that not only gives people a place to come together and get to know their neighbor,” said Stacie Anaya, Lewisville’s Director of Parks And Recreation. “But also enhance their health and fitness goals and quality of life."

Lewisville City Council approved the $46 million dollar project this week. Initially, the plan was to keep the two existing centers open during construction. A change in site plans mean both will be closed, effective Saturday.

"I'm just so upset that they're tearing it down,” said Corene Atkins of Lake Dallas. “I don’t think it will be geared toward the seniors now."

Town officials say the new center will continue to offer programs and activities now offered at the two existing centers, located off South Valley Parkway – with about four times the space. The project is part of Lewisville’s largest-ever bond package, approved by residents in 2015.

“They are up to becoming better,” said Anaya. “They are pushing us to provide better services."

After the closing, senior center activities will be moved to a space in Music City Mall, while rec center activities will be moved to the Herring Recreational Center, across town.

“I'm very excited about it,” said Brenda Taylor, a retiree who comes to the senior center five days a week.

On Friday, the library was full of men and women playing cards. Others worked out or read books. Taylor says the camaraderie was what initially drew her to the place when she retired five years ago.

“I noticed people were laughing and having fun, and I said, well, I want some of that,” she said.

Lewisville officials will break ground on the new multigenerational rec center on July 20. It’s scheduled to open in 2020.