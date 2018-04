A fifth grader from Lewisville is vying for a top prize in a NASA competition.



Krrish Jagatap from Castle Hills Elementary School turned an ordinary object into something that's out of this world.



He created a multimedia poster showing his research and idea on a "nano-encapsulated aerogel."



Now NASA has chosen him to be as a top 10 finalist for third through sixth graders in the nation.



It's up to the public to pick a winner. Click here to vote.

Voting runs through April 30.