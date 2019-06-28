Lewisville Police Seek Shooter Who Killed Allen Cheerleader

Two people were shot after a fight in a Lewisville parking lot Thursday night. One victim was a 16-year-old Allen cheerleader. A man also suffered critical wounds, police said, Friday, June 28, 2019.

A 16-year-old Allen High School cheerleader is dead and another person suffered serious wounds, after a shooting and a car crash in Lewisville Thursday night.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. in a parking lot at Lakeland Plaza, near Interstate 35E and Business State Highway 121. Witnesses said there was a dispute, then shots were fired. Three people were injured, and two were shot, according to Lewisville Police. The car the victims were in drove off, but then hit a concrete wall.

A'mya Alane Batie, 16, was transported to a hospital, where she later died, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. Batie was an Allen Eagles cheerleader, according to a social media post from her team.

Lewisville police detectives were still at the plaza for much of Friday. They have not made any arrests, and were still interviewing witnesses, according to a police spokesperson. Police would not say how many shots were fired, or what may have led to the shooting.

Teen Catches Toddler Falling From a Window in Dramatic Video

A 17-year-old Algerian immigrant was working on the street below when he looked up and managed to catch a 2-year-old who fell from her window in Turkey. Feuzi Zabaat caught little Doha Muhammed, saving the little girl from incurring any serious injuries. (Published Thursday, June 27, 2019)

Sebastian Iwuji owns Fiesta Banquet Hall in the plaza. He said the victims had attended a party there before the shooting. He says the shooter was not a member of that party. Iwuji, who has owned the business for about two-and-a-half years, said there was no disturbance at his establishment before the shooting. He said he is cooperating with police.

Lewisville Police posted on the department social media account, asking anyone with information to call. A spokesperson said misinformation about the case posted on other social media pages was hindering the investigation.