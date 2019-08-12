Lewisville Police Investigating Social Media Video of Girl Putting Dog in Dryer - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Lewisville Police Investigating Social Media Video of Girl Putting Dog in Dryer

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    Lewisville police responded Monday to a viral video of a girl putting a dog in a dryer, then turning on the dryer.

    Lewisville police detectives met with Dallas police investigators, who initiated the investigation into the video, according to a statement.

    Through their investigation, Dallas police identified the girl in the video, Lewisville police said.

    The incident is being investigated as cruelty to a non-livestock animal, police said.

    The girl in the video would not be identified publicly because she is a minor, police said.

