Lewisville Police Investigating Shooting Inside Apartment

Lewisville police are investigating an incident that left a 16-year-old male dead and a 17-year-old with injuries.

The 17-year-old, Ivory Dewayne Tatum III, and the 16-year-old, who has not been identified, entered an apartment near the 200 block of East Oak Knoll Circle in Lewisville a little after 1 a.m., according to police.

When officers arrived, a resident of the apartment had shot and killed the 16-year-old. Tatum III had injuries to his face.

Tatum was tranported to a local hospital before being placed into custody in the Lewisville City Jail, according to police. He is charged with burglarly of a habitation with intent of other felony.

No injuries to the residents of the apartment were reported.