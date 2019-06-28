Police were called at about 10:45 p.m. to investigate the scene near a parking lot along the southbound Interstate 35E service road, just after the exit for Texas 121 Business. (Published June 28, 2019)

Police in Lewisville found two people with gunshot wounds inside a car that had crashed late Thursday night.

Police were called at about 10:45 p.m. to investigate the scene at the parking lot of Lakeland Plaza, located along the southbound Interstate 35E service road just after the exit for Texas 121 Business.

Two people inside the car have been hospitalized and were last listed in critical condition, police said.

The I-35E service road was closed between Fox Avenue and 121 Business. The southbound I-35E exit for 121 Business was also closed as police investigated. It's not clear when the roads will reopen to traffic.

No suspects are in custody.