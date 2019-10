Lewisville police say no one was hurt when a suspected drunk driver slammed into the back of a Lewisville police squad car, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

The crash happened early Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Interstate-35E.

The officer was outside of the vehicle at the time, working a different DWI crash.

Thankfully no one was hurt in this crash, and both suspects were arrested.

Lewisville police say this is the second time in the past two months that a DWI suspect has crashed into an unoccupied patrol vehicle.