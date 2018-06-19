Lewisville Names New Chief of Police

Kevin Deaver will become the new chief of police at the Lewisville Police Department. (Published June 19, 2018)

The city of Lewisville will have a new police chief in the coming months.

Assistant Chief Kevin Deaver was selected to succeed Russ Kerbow, who is retiring in August after more than 40 years of service.



In a news release, the city said Deaver has spent the majority of his 29-year career in law enforcement in Lewisville, joining the police department in August 1998 as a patrol officer. He has served in roles ranging from traffic enforcement to narcotics before being promoted into the administrative leadership.



"I am extremely humbled by this opportunity to serve the men and women of this department and the community," Deaver said. "I appreciate the confidence city management has in me for this very important role."

Deaver has a Bachelor of Arts and Applied Sciences with a concentration in Criminal Justice, Public Affairs/Community Service, and Sociology from the University of North Texas. Deaver also is a graduate of the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration's School of Police Supervision and Management College and the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Trilogy Series.



Deaver will take over as chief of police on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

