A Lewisville man has been sentenced to federal prison for a series of home invasions and carjackings in North Texas.

A federal judge sentenced Jermaine Webster Harris Friday to 62 years in prison after he was convicted on 17 charges.

Prosecutors said Harris and three other people committed numerous home invasion robberies, burglaries and two carjackings around Plano and Frisco. They said Harris was armed during the robberies.

The three other men were already sentenced to federal prison in connection to the crimes. Alton Marshall, 26 of Frisco, was sentenced to more than eleven years in prison, Derek Polk, 28, of Irving was sentenced to 20 years in prison and Kenneth Cash, 31, from The Colony, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

“These were violent crimes, and this defendant terrorized many people,” said U.S. Attorney Brown. “These are the kind of violent offenders that the Justice Department will continue to prioritize for prosecution.”

