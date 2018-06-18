Lewisville Man Dies in Apartment Fire - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Lewisville Man Dies in Apartment Fire

42-year-old Vicente Soriano-Morales was alone in the apartment where he died

By Julian Esparza

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Lewisville Man Dies in Apartment Fire
    Valeria Gonzalez

    Lewisville firefighters responded to a structure fire at the Autumn Breeze apartments in Lewisville at 10:28 p.m. on Sunday, June 17.

    Light smoke was coming from one unit. Firefighters put out the fire by 10:49 p.m.

    Inside the apartment, firefighters found 42-year-old Vicente Soriano-Morales. He was transported to Medical City Lewisville where he died at 11:04 p.m.

    The fire appeared to have originated in the kitchen, possibly on the stove top, investigators said. 

    Foul play or arson is not suspected to have caused the fire.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices