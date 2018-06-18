Lewisville Man Dies in Apartment Fire

Lewisville firefighters responded to a structure fire at the Autumn Breeze apartments in Lewisville at 10:28 p.m. on Sunday, June 17.

Light smoke was coming from one unit. Firefighters put out the fire by 10:49 p.m.

Inside the apartment, firefighters found 42-year-old Vicente Soriano-Morales. He was transported to Medical City Lewisville where he died at 11:04 p.m.

The fire appeared to have originated in the kitchen, possibly on the stove top, investigators said.

Foul play or arson is not suspected to have caused the fire.