The new owner of a struggling North Texas shopping mall is putting its future in the Lord's hands.

The newly renamed Music City Mall in Lewisville will soon have a large stone wall displaying the Ten Commandments.

A wall just like it can now be found at the MCM Elegante Hotel and Suites in Dallas.

"People are really starting to stand up for what they believe in," said guest Tony Cunningham, of Odessa, as he stood outside the Dallas hotel.

What he speaks of are words — firmly written in stone, engraved in an eight-foot tall monument.

"I believe in all the Ten Commandments," Cunningham said. "They're good rules in life, and good things to go by."

It's the same at all of Odessa businessman John Bushman's properties. Cunningham is friends with Bushman and likes the message.

"It's not impeding on anyone else's beliefs," he said. "You just gotta believe in what you believe in, and I'm all for it."

Bushman's company, ICA Properties, recently bought the former Vista Ridge Mall in Lewisville, paying $17.3 million at auction. Part of a $3 to $4 million investment will include those Ten Commandments — a message, say the mall's owners — of hope and love. At what is now called Music City Mall at Vista Ridge, it's one of many ways Bushman hopes to bring people through the doors.

Mall management says shoppers in Lewisville probably won't see the the Ten Commandments wall for another four weeks or so, but it could be in place by Christmas.

At the MCM Elegante, people seem to notice the wall, many stopping to photograph it.

"It's a nice place, right on front of the place," said Mechelle Babineaux, of Dallas. "Whenever anyone walks in they see, stop, and read it."

And for many — also live by it.

"It's not like he's pushing this down anyone's throat," Cunningham said. "Those who enjoy it can enjoy it."