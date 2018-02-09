Lewisville H.S. Student, 18, Runs for Board of Trustees

A school board race in Lewisville is getting lots of attention, because one of the two candidates running for trustee is still in school himself. (Published Friday, Feb. 9, 2018)

A school board race in Lewisville is getting lots of attention, because one of the two candidates running for trustee is still in school himself.

David Hernandez, 18, is a senior at Lewisville High School. He lists community involvement and student representation as his top issues, and he is also a big fan of politics.

Hernandez's opponent is making a second run for the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees, Place 2 seat. Allison Lassahn is an event planner and mother of two who worries about dwindling enrollment.

Hernandez admits that his lack of experience has come up.

Blind Dog Has Own Seeing-Eye Dog

At the Appalachian Great Pyrenees Rescue you'll find a seeing eye dog named Milo. Milo however does not assist humans, rather his sister Sarah who has been blind since birth.

(Published Friday, Feb. 9, 2018)

"I may not be experienced in certain aspects of the board," Hernandez said. "However, I'm more experienced than anyone else on how the school works since I am a product of public education."

Both candidates have served on student government, and Lassahn counts a role on a Lewisville facilities advisory committee among her experience.

"I think it's very important," said Lassahn, of that experience. "Not to put down anyone's lack thereof, but it is important."

Potential candidates for Lewisville ISD Trustee have until Feb. 16 to file. The vote is scheduled for May 5.