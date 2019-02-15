According to police, a customer interrupted a robbery early Friday morning at the Valero located along the 300 block of East Corporate Drive and found the store clerk lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. The clerk later died at a hospital in Plano. (Published Feb. 15, 2019)

A convenience store clerk in Lewisville was shot to death during an armed robbery early Friday morning, police say.

Authorities responded at 12:21 a.m. to reports of a shooting at the Valero located along the 300 block of East Corporate Drive.

According to police, a customer interrupted a robbery and found the clerk lying on the floor with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the clerk, a resident of Carrollton, to Medical City Plano where she died from her injuries, police said.

Investigators were working overnight to process the crime scene and collect evidence. Police described the suspects as two men seen leaving the store at the time of the crime.

No further information was immediately available.

