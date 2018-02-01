Letter Campaign Urges Lawmakers for I-35W Funding

The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce has started a letter-writing campaign to urge Texas lawmakers and transportation leaders to properly fund a portion of the North Tarrant Express Project. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Texas Transportation Commission has rejected a funding plan that would include the installation of managed toll lanes along a six-mile stretch of Interstate 35W, specifically named the North Tarrant Express-Segment 3C, which runs between US 287 and Eagle Parkway.

The form letter is an email titled, “Finish the I-35W Expansion Project TODAY” and it is addressed “Dear Governor, Lt. Governor and Esteemed State Transportation Leaders”.

“As a resident of one of the fastest growing areas in the country, my quality of life, daily commute, air quality and ability to spend time with my family greatly depends upon having unimpeded mobility throughout this area,” the letter reads, in part. “Because of the recent, tremendous growth in the region, our roadways are strained and congested. Leaving this expansion incomplete is causing undue stress, for not only me, but the more than 2 million people living in the corridor.”

In 2009 the Texas Legislature approved a funding mechanism for the North Tarrant Express that included the addition of toll lanes. Late last year the Texas Transportation Commission rejected funding for any highway projects that included the addition of toll lanes.