Let Wayne Buy It: Spin Broom

New gadgets and gizmos always catch our eye — products aiming to make our lives simpler and easier. The Hurricane Spin Broom promises to be the easy way to sweep, requiring no bending and no hard work.

We let NBC 5 Consumer Reporter Wayne Carter buy it to see how it works.

Tammy Dietzman, owner of Cosmopolitan Maid Services, has been cleaning homes with her team around North Texas for 29 years. New cleaning solutions are old hat to her.

Still, she took us up on the chance to try the Hurricane Spin Broom, which claims to pull in everything in its path with no batteries, cords or bags.

Baby Gorilla Born in Budapest Zoo

The Budapest Zoo is announcing the arrival of a new gorilla baby. A western lowland gorilla at the Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden gave birth to a healthy baby before Christmas Eve. This is the fifth baby that has been born at this zoo. For now, zoo keepers can't tell its gender or weight, since its mother isn't letting it out of her arms. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017)

Dietzman and her team is cleaning a home in Dallas' Knox-Henderson area that is in the middle of a significant remodel. They are trying to keep the place clean while construction is underway.

We had some trouble assembling the Hurricane Spin Broom at first, but once in place it was simple to use. The broom grabbed all the large pieces of construction debris lying around and picked up everything from wire insulation to paper clips and large pieces of plastic.

"It's getting the big pieces, and I'm really surprised, because I didn't think it would," Dietzman said. "It's very manageable, because it's lightweight. It doesn't require batteries or some electrical cord following it around."

The Hurricane Spin Broom did pick up everything big like it promised, but Dietzman wasn't sold, because it appeared to do little for the dust.

"I believe it's going to make more work, because you still have to come behind it," she said.

We brought it to a finished part of the home, without construction, to see how it handled dust in an everyday environment.

Hours Old Infant Abandoned at Rest Stop

A newborn baby was found abandoned at a rest area in Marion County, Florida. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the rest area around 3:14 a.m. on Saturday for a newborn baby boy who had been abandoned in the women's restroom an hour after it was born.

(Published Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017)

We found the Hurricane Spin Broom picked up the big pieces and still left a trail of dust behind. Dietzman concluded she would save her money and buy a regular broom and a dust pan instead.

We paid $19.99 for the Hurricane Spin Broom at Bed Bath & Beyond, but you can get a better deal through the manufacturer's website.

Wayne Carter buys products you suggest, and reviews them to see if they live up to their claims. If there's a product you'd like Wayne to buy for you, send him a Facebook message on his page.

