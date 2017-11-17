Let Wayne Buy It: 'Aqua Dog' Water Bottle for Dogs

NBC 5 Consumer Reporter Wayne Carter buys a water bottle designed for dogs to see how it lives up to it's claims. (Published 3 hours ago)

One of the best parts of fall is being able to spend more time outdoors, but just because the sun isn't quite as hot doesn't mean you don't have to worry about hydration.

You always see people carrying water bottles for themselves, but what about their dog?

There's a water bottle on the market geared toward dogs.

Brent and Erica Upham agreed to try it out.

They have three adorable, energy filled fur-babies: Winston, Maple and Sampson.

The family loves to get outdoors and walk their dogs, but it has its challenges.

They say their dog, Winston, requires some extra hydration. They can't go too far without him getting too hot and needing to take breaks.

Trying to walk and keep their dogs hydrated isn't always a breeze.

"When we bring the bottled water and a separate bowl, then carrying two things with three dogs is impossible for one person," Brent Upham said.

"This idea of a water bottle for your dog, yeah, it's genius," Erica added.

We filled the combination bowl and water bottle up. It only held a little more than one water bottle, though.

As for the carrying strap? It was a little tough to figure out.

The real testers were panting and ready to quench their thirst. If you lead these dogs to water, they will drink.

We paid $12.99 for Aqua Dog at Bed Bath and Beyond.

Remember if there's a product you want to see tested head to Facebook and send a message to Wayne Carter NBC 5.