Let Wayne Buy It: Spray Perfect

Spray Perfect, a spray-on nail polish, says it's the world's fastest manicure and adheres to the nails but not the skin. NBC 5 Consumer Reporter Wayne Carter bought it to see how it works.

To test it out, we enlisted a woman who loves manicures

"I'm a girl. I've been getting manicures since birth," Christy Smith said.

She runs the popular blog, SoFortWorthIt, a one-stop shop for everything entertainment, style and beauty.

When it comes to looking your best, Smith is your girl. But even she admits it's hard to find the time for a manicure.

"There's so much to do in a day that is sucked up by emails and writing and attending things and luncheons. At the end of the day, I just want to kick up my shoes and have a cocktail," Smith said.

She went over the directions for the Spray Perfect, first covering her marble counter top to protect it from over spray.

We had to put on a base coat first, then spray, and finish with a top coat, waiting a few minutes between each step.

The spray did get on the towel we put down to protect the counter, as well as all over her fingers.

While it dried, we tried the spray on Wayne's nails without the base coat and saw quickly how essential it is. The paint washed right off.

But when following the directions to the letter, on Smith's nails, it worked and she was impressed with it for everyday use.

"I would say this is a good product," Smith said.

After a few days she did report some chipping with the Spray Perfect, and she's not alone on that. We found several reviews online with the same complaint.

Smith says she was still impressed and would keep it around for a quick fix when she doesn't have time to go to the salon.

