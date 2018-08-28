Legal Expert Weighs In On Roy Oliver Verdict

Some legal experts believe the conviction of Roy Oliver could open the door to other officers being charged in similar cases. (Published 2 hours ago)

Rebekah Perlstein, a former Collin County Prosecutor, believes it was the vivid body camera video that ultimately led to his conviction.

“I think that it really played a role in this decision of those twelve jurors to be able to see what was happening inside Roy Oliver’s mind at the moment,” Perlstein said.

The jury, which was made up of ten women and two men, will now decide on Oliver’s sentence. The former police officer faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of ninety nine.

Perlstein believes the jury’s ability to compare Oliver’s written and verbal testimony to what was recorded on the body camera video was also crucial.

“They had to really parse out what he was saying in his head verse what they were seeing on his body camera and I think that made the difference for them here,” Perlstein said.