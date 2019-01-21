Legacy Food Hall Voted 2nd-Best New Food Hall in US

Voters selected Legacy Food Hall in Plano as the second-best new food hall in the country in a USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2019 poll.

Legacy Food Hall, which opened in late 2017, finished second in the poll, behind Keg and Case West 7th Market in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Plano site is billed as "part food hall, part beer garden and part live entertainment venue," all in one location.

It includes 24 food stalls run by local chefs and several bars, plus hosts trivia nights and concerts by North Texas cover bands.

The USA Today poll started with a list of 20 food halls that opened in 2018, as the number of food halls in the United States is around 180, according to commercial real estate brokers Cushman & Wakefield.