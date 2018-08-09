"Legacy Central" Opens in Plano - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
"Legacy Central" Opens in Plano

By Meredith Yeomans

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    Legacy Central, a new cutting-edge corporate campus, is now open in Plano.

    Could Plano become the Silicon Valley of North Texas?

    There are already many big-name tech companies operating in the city plus countless smaller ones.

    Now, a new $150 million development is attracting even more.

    Legacy Central, a multi-use development which opened this month, is providing new options to businesses in North Texas. 

    “It’s very inspired by Silicon Valley, and those types of forward-thinking campuses,” said Amy Castellanos, VP of Texas Acquisitions for Regent Properties.

    The LA-based business pounced on the property when it hit the market three years ago.

    “We immediately saw the opportunity in terms of location,” Castellanos said.

    From Highway 75, cranes building 350 new apartments stand out.

    But on-campus, it's the landscape, outdoor pool, fitness center with a basketball court and climbing wall, and even a food hall that's attracting attention from some big- name businesses.

    “A lot of these corporate re-locations are looking for these types of solutions and not have to build it in their own campuses,” Castellanos said.

    Samsung is already buying in.

    The $220 billion global business is relocating its regional offices to Legacy Central early next year, bringing 1,500 jobs with it.

    A smaller IT firm has already moved into the property, a place where tech roots run deep.

    Texas Instruments called the 84-acre campus home until it sold it in 2015.

    The buildings -- built in the 80's – still exist but have been gutted and remodeled to make it a cutting-edge corporate campus.

    Phase two of construction is now underway.

    Castellanos says Legacy Central isn't just aimed at tech companies.

    Peloton cycling is moving in later this year.

    So far, Castellanos says about a third of the office space has been leased.

