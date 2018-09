The attorney representing Sini Mathews has withdrawn as her counsel.

Attorney Mitchell Nolte filed a motion in Dallas County Friday to withdraw over nonpayment. The motion was accepted.

Nolte has represented Sini Mathews since she was arrested on a charge of child endangerment/abandoning in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter Sherin Mathews.

She is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail on $250,000 bond.